Colleen Bready's forecast: Winter has arrived

Somehow December is here, and with it the beginning of meteorological winter on Sunday.

While there was some doubt whether the snow would ever get here, there is snow on the ground, albeit not much in Winnipeg, and temperatures are now stuck well below freezing, as they ought to be by now.

Further north, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning Monday for The Pas and Flin Flon regions.

The weather agency says a low forming today over northern Alberta will spread snow east through central Saskatchewan then into central Manitoba starting this afternoon.

ECCC also says it’s possible that snowfall warnings could be expanded further east later today.

The snow could be heavy at times, with total accumulations expected to be around 10-15 cm by the time it tapers off Tuesday morning.

The snow will accompany the low’s warm front, which will send warmer air further north.

Meanwhile, in Winnipeg and across the south, there is a low chance of a few flurries this afternoon. Otherwise, the southeast will enjoy more sunshine than the southwest, where cloudier skies are expected.

Temperatures will only reach the minus mid-teens for Winnipeg and most of the south this afternoon. That is well below the city’s normal high for early December, which is -7 C.

Daytime highs in areas further east closer to the provincial border and across northwestern Ontario won’t be quite as cold, but will stay well below freezing.

Winnipeg and the southeast could be clipped overnight and on Tuesday with some light snow as the low pressure system further north crosses the province.