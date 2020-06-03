WINNIPEG -- The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba is warning of a 'serious scam' involving prescribed narcotics.

In an internal email sent to its members on Wednesday, the college said an elderly patient had been prescribed and dispensed a 'significant' amount of narcotics. It said the next day, a person came to the patient's residence and said they were acting on behalf of the College of Physician and Surgeons of Manitoba (CPSM).

The college said this person provided an identification card and bag with the CPSM logo. They told the patient the prescription was incorrect and demanded they hand over all the drugs, which the patient did, the college said.

The person then placed the drugs into a lockbox and left.

"CPSM had no knowledge of this, has not authorized this individual or practice, and does not operate its investigations in this manner," the college said, adding the police have been informed.

"These narcotics have a high street value and are dangerous."

The college is asking all registrants to advise their patients of this scam when prescribing narcotics, and warn them not to hand over their drugs to any person claiming to be from CPSM or other organizations.

