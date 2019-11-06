WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews were on scene of a collision at St. Mary Avenue and Vaughan Street on Wednesday.

Images showed a car flipped over on its side up against a street light, as well as another car with damage to the front end.

Firefighters were called to the collision just before 7:50 a.m., but as of Wednesday afternoon they were no longer on scene.

A tow truck was at on scene, and traffic was down to one lane on St. Mary going westbound.

No one needed to be taken to hospital.

- With files from CTV's Alex Brown.