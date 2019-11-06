Collision at St. Mary and Vaughan leaves car flipped on its side
A car flipped on its side at St. Mary Avenue and Vaughan Street. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 8:45AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 1:22PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews were on scene of a collision at St. Mary Avenue and Vaughan Street on Wednesday.
Images showed a car flipped over on its side up against a street light, as well as another car with damage to the front end.
Firefighters were called to the collision just before 7:50 a.m., but as of Wednesday afternoon they were no longer on scene.
A tow truck was at on scene, and traffic was down to one lane on St. Mary going westbound.
No one needed to be taken to hospital.
- With files from CTV's Alex Brown.