WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba highway is closed on Thursday afternoon following a collision between a semi and a train.

According to Manitoba RCMP, the crash took place just before 10 a.m. on Janzen Road, just south of Highway 1, in the Rural Municipality of Cartier, Man.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Highway 248 in Elie, Man., is closed because the train is obstructing the road.

This is a developing story. More details to come.