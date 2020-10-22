Advertisement
Collision between train and semi forces closure of Manitoba highway
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 10:37AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba highway is closed on Thursday afternoon following a collision between a semi and a train.
According to Manitoba RCMP, the crash took place just before 10 a.m. on Janzen Road, just south of Highway 1, in the Rural Municipality of Cartier, Man.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Highway 248 in Elie, Man., is closed because the train is obstructing the road.
This is a developing story. More details to come.