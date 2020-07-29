WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has closed part of Keewatin Street due to a serious collision.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at northbound Keewatin Street near Pacific Avenue. The street is currently closed between Roy Avenue and Alexander Avenue.

The WPS Traffic Unit is investigating and the road will be shut down until at least 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

There is no information available regarding injuries.

This is a developing story. More details to come.