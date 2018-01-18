

CTV Winnipeg





Several kilometres of highways were closed to traffic Thursday night as the RCMP investigates a crash that led to serious injuries.

Highway 240 is closed south of the Trans-Canada Highway to Highway 331, and a five kilometre stretch of Highway 331 is also closed.

RCMP said few details of the crash are available at this point, although initial reports indicate it involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. Officers were called to the collision at 5:17 p.m.

Police said the “highway will likely be closed for some time.”