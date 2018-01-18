Featured
Collision involving pedestrian shuts down highways south of Portage la Prairie
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 6:56PM CST
Several kilometres of highways were closed to traffic Thursday night as the RCMP investigates a crash that led to serious injuries.
Highway 240 is closed south of the Trans-Canada Highway to Highway 331, and a five kilometre stretch of Highway 331 is also closed.
RCMP said few details of the crash are available at this point, although initial reports indicate it involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. Officers were called to the collision at 5:17 p.m.
Police said the “highway will likely be closed for some time.”