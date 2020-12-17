WINNIPEG -- A portion of Henderson Highway is shut down following a collision involving a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday evening.

Winnipeg police tweeted the roadway near Henderson at Kimberly Avenue is blocked off. Police shared the update shortly before 6 p.m.

It appears a bus left the roadway and crashed into a nearby house. The bus could be seen stopped on the front lawn with damage to the front of it.

Officers on scene told CTV News there are injuries, though did not yet say how many or the extent of them.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service and the City of Winnipeg for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.