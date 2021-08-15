WINNIPEG -- A collision has shut down a portion of Main Street in Winnipeg.

On Sunday around 10 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said soutbound Main Street between Hartford Avenue and Perth Avenue is closed. Police said southbound traffic is expected to be redirected for the next couple of hours.

CTV News observed two vehicles inside the area surrounded by police tape.

Police did not say whether anyone was injured, or what caused the collision.