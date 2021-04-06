WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba RCMP officer was taken to the hospital after a collision with an off-road vehicle (ORV) that was being driven “erratically” on April 2 in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Around 8:15 p.m., an officer saw an ORV drive through a stop sign and then drive “erratically” on 4th Street NW, according to the RCMP.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic, but police said the ORV kept driving, spun out and the driver lost control.

Police said the Mountie stopped his own cruiser, but the suspect started driving and hit the police car, causing damage and hurting the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly after, Mounties received a call about a man trying to start an ORV in a field north of Portage la Prairie.

Officers went to the field and found a suspect walking away. Mounties arrested him and brought him to the RCMP detachment.

Police said the suspect provided breath samples that were over twice the legal limit.

Scott Taylor, 31, has been charged with a number of offences, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol content equal to or higher than 80 mg% causing bodily harm.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The suspect was released on court-ordered conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.