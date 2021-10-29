Collision with unmarked police car sends three people to hospital: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

Three people, including two police officers, were sent to the hospital on Thursday evening following a crash involving an unmarked police car in Winnipeg’s North End.

The collision took place at around 7 p.m. near Main Street and College Avenue.

The Winnipeg police officers were driving south on Main when their car collided with another vehicle.

The officers and the driver of the other car, a woman in her twenties, were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The two officers were treated and released, while the woman is still in the hospital.

Images from the scene show the two cars with severe damage.

The Independent Investigation Unit has been notified of the incident and will assume responsibility for the investigation.