A Winnipeg mom is calling for changes at an intersection in West Kildonan.

Karyn Balser lives at the corner of Parr Street and Polson Avenue, an area she said has become a magnet for collisions.

The city is now looking at it to determine what can be done to make it safer.

"There's accidents here probably a couple times a month, for sure, and we hear near misses daily,” said Balser.

There are stop signs controlling traffic on Parr St. but none stopping vehicles travelling along Polson Ave.

Balser wants stop signs installed on Polson Ave. to make the intersection a four-way stop.

A traffic study conducted earlier this summer looked into speed at Parr St. and Polson Ave. and other nearby intersections but the city said more work is needed to determine what can be done to improve safety and reduce the number of collisions.

The area's city councillor Ross Eadie doesn't think a four-way stop is the answer. He wants to know more about exactly what's causing the collisions before any changes are made.

"I'm also hearing people stopped at the stop signs can't see if there's traffic coming,” said Eadie. "So there's something blocking the view or somebody just ran a stop sign because, I have to say, we can do all the controls you want — there are bad drivers and they make bad decisions and they hurt people."

Balser wonders how many more crashes it will take before something's done.

"There's lots of kids on the street, there's a school just down there, we have small kids people across the street, as well, have small kids,” said Balser. “We don't want to be playing in our yard and be the fatality that causes something to finally be done."

Collision data for the intersection wasn't immediately available from Manitoba Public Insurance.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers respond to patrol areas based on complaints, collision data and officer observation.

Police wouldn't say if this particular intersection has been a problem but officers say enforcement areas are constantly evaluated.