Comic Con hits Winnipeg for after two years of delays

WINNIPEG -

After two years of pandemic-related delays, Winnipeg has finally got its Comic Con.

The pop culture event celebrates not only comics and their characters, but science fiction, anime, video games and so much more.

"It's finally here and we're really excited because the response we've seen so far from people has been crazy. People are really excited about this event," said Jason Rockman, a spokesperson for Winnipeg Comic Con.

Rockman said there is pent-up demand for live events like this after being cooped up with virtual events for almost two years.

“There’s something about being in a room with someone else and sharing that energy that’s pretty special,” said Rockford.

Comic Con, according to Rockman, is all about passion, something you can see as fans dressed as their favourite characters walk the halls of the convention centre.

“To be able to share those passions with like-minded people is very special.”

This year’s event features special guests like Billy Boyd from Lord of the Rings and John de Lancie from Star Trek.

There are also numerous vendors selling anything from books to clothing.

“It’s almost the perfect storm. We’re at the tail end of a pandemic where things are starting to get back to normal, we’re doing our inaugural event and it’s on Halloween weekend. It doesn’t get any better than that,” said Rockford.

Winnipeg Comic Con runs Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31.