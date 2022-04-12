Coming blizzard to postpone Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial

The coming blizzard set to hit southern Manitoba Tuesday evening will further delay the trial in the disappearance and homicide of Eduardo Balaquit.

On Tuesday, Justice Sadie Bond told members of the jury the trial will be postponed for the remainder of the week due to the impending storm.

“That is in the interest obviously of everybody’s safety,” Bond told jurors on Tuesday, adding she did not think it was reasonable to call in the jury members given the forecasted storm.

Environment Canada has warned a major spring storm is set to hit Manitoba overnight Tuesday and is expected to last until Friday. The weather service has warned the storm has the potential to be the worst in decades.

The trial already faced a five-day delay last week after four jurors tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was able to proceed Tuesday morning with 13 members of the jury.

The jury will be hearing testimony from witnesses throughout the day Tuesday in the trial in the disappearance and homicide of Eduardo Balaquit. The 59-year-old man vanished on the evening of June 4, 2018, after he went to his cleaning job at Westcon Equipment in Winnipeg. His body has never been found.

Kyle Alexander Pietz, 36, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

Following the proceedings Tuesday, the trial will break until next week.

-with files from CTV’s Josh Crabb