Commercial building fire on Gunn Road

A Sunday morning fire in a commercial building caused significant damage to the structure.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it received a report of a structure fire in a one-storey commercial building in the 200 block of Gunn Road at 6:06 a.m.

It was determined that the fire was located in the jurisdiction of Springfield Fire and Rescue so the call was forwarded to provincial 911.

The city said one EMS unit from WFPS was deployed to the fire to be on stand-by.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the building’s roof structure, which appears to have partially collapsed.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner was also on the scene.

Springfield Fire and Rescue declined to comment on the incident.