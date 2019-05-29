

CTV Winnipeg





A fire at a commercial building in the R.M. of St. Andrews sent a large plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

The R.M.’s fire department was called over the noon hour and arrived to find a building engulfed in flames.

The fire could be seen shooting from the building on Industrial Road, which contained vehicles, tractors and other pieces of heavy equipment.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials told CTV News there were no fire hydrants in the area so other fire departments were called to bring in tanker trucks, and it took a total of 15 to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.