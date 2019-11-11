WINNIPEG -- Airlines could soon be able to resume commercial service of Boeing 737 jets, which have been grounded for a number of months.

In a Nov. 11 news release, the company said delivery of the jets to airline customers could resume beginning in December. It notes it expects commercial service of the aircrafts to begin in January.

In March 2019, Canada grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircrafts following fatal plane crashes in Ethiopia and off the Indonesia coast.

Boeing said it’s been working with the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulatory authorities to obtain certification.

“With the rigorous scrutiny being applied, we are confident the MAX will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly,” the company said.

Before the 737 Max planes return to service, the company has to complete five key milestones with the aviation administration. So far it’s completed the first one.