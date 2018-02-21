A city committee has given the green light for a major housing development south of the University of Manitoba.

The project would see two apartment towers, 13 and 15 storeys tall, with 410 units plus parking.

The development plans also include 15,000 square feet of retail at the ground level, which could include a grocery store.

Shovels could be in the ground within a year, with completion expected two years later.

The site for the project is currently an empty lot, which used to be a car dealership.