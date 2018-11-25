Changes could be coming to a high speed intersection on the eastern edge of Winnipeg.

This fall, a city committee recommended sending a letter to the province to address safety concerns at Gunn Road and the Perimeter Highway.

The intersection is a point marking the border between the City of Winnipeg and the Rural Municipality of Springfield, a place where high speed traffic meets slower travelling vehicles, and a place known for some fatal crashes.

In September, the East-Kildonan Transcona Community Committee requested the city send a letter to Minister of Infrastructure Ron Schuler about safety concerns at the crossing.

This week, the city’s executive policy committee plans to look at asking the province to consider a traffic light at the intersection.

“Let’s look at all options,” said Transcona City Councillor Shawn Nason.

He said a fully controlled intersection costs about $100,000.

Nason wants the overall safety of the area examined and said changes should work for the transport industry and commuters, adding there is a plan in the works to bring hundreds of new homes to the area.

"Reducing speed might be a first good look for this area, controlled intersection lighting might be a good option as well," Nason said.

"We are open to hearing the proposal from the City of Winnipeg and will consider further action to ensure Manitoba’s roads are as safe as possible. Manitoba infrastructure's work involves collecting data on incidents and collisions, and we will use that to guide our decision making," said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a statement to CTV News on Sunday.

In addition to the traffic light, the proposed letter also asks the province to look at a grade separation which allows traffic to flow at different heights, which could be something like an underpass.

EPC plans to discuss the request on Wednesday.