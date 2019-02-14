A proposed increase for Winnipeg water bills, is not flowing smoothly through city hall.

A vote on a $60 hike for 2019 was deadlocked at the water and waste committee in a 2-2 outcome.

Councillors Kevin Klein and Jason Schreyer voted against the increase.

Klein says he doesn't have enough information yet to say yes and Schreyer called it a tax on the poor.

The motion now moves to executive policy committee and full council for a final vote.

The department says the hike and others projected over the next decade are needed for billions of dollars in wastewater upgrades.

Improvements for the North End sewage plant are now estimated to cost $1.8 billion.