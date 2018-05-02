Featured
Committee wants to extend parking meter limits for accessible permit holders
Under the current bylaw, people with accessible parking permits must move their vehicles after four hours in metered zones. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 2:50PM CST
When the parking meter runs out, accessible parking permit holders have to move their vehicles. Now, a city committee wants to change those rules.
Last week, the Access Advisory Committee recommended accessible parking permit holders be allowed to pay for more time during winter months instead of having to move their vehicles.
Under the current bylaw, people with these permits must move their vehicles after four hours in metered zones.