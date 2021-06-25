WINNIPEG -- While Manitoba as a whole has exceeded COVID-19 vaccination targets prompting its first step of reopening, many areas of the province are lagging behind.

Despite this, health officials say they are opting for a province-wide reopening instead of taking a regional approach.

As of Saturday, the province will begin the first step of reopening, which will include an increase to gathering sizes, reopening a number of retail businesses, personal services and restaurants, and giving fully vaccinated Manitobans more eased restrictions.

When the province unveiled its '4-3-2-One Great Summer' plan earlier in June, it had planned to begin reopening on Canada Day if 70 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received their first dose and 25 per cent have received their second dose.

As of Saturday, 72.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans overall had received at least one dose and 32.9 per cent have received two doses.

But many areas in the province are falling far below those vaccination targets—with the Stanley District seeing the lowest uptake in the province, hitting only 17.5 per cent uptake for first doses and five per cent uptake for second doses.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief public health officer, said public health feels the entire province can reopen instead of taking a regional approach.

"We know there are unintended consequences with those regional differences as well," Atwal said.

"At this point, we are opening Manitoba as a collective and we are going to monitor that situation on an ongoing basis to see where again cases do generate and what we can do to mitigate that issue."

Atwal said in many of these areas, vaccine uptake is improving.

"Yes, we would like to see higher vaccination rates all through the province," Atwal said.

He pointed to several reasons why some areas may have a lower vaccine uptake—citing access to vaccine and vaccine hesitancy.

He said the province is working with community partners to improve vaccination rates in these areas.

The province plans to move forward with the next step of reopening Manitoba if 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans get one dose and 50 per cent get a second dose by August 2.