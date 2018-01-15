A community group is offering the city $100 for the Vimy Arena.

The Friends of Sturgeon Creek want to buy the building and property to use for recreational purposes.

The organization says it will maintain the facility and keep it public.

But the city says rules dictate it can't accept an unsolicited offer unless the deal is being made between two governments, is a land exchange that benefits a department or involves a city program.

A plan is on the table at City Hall to sell the property to the province for $1 for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a long term drug treatment facility.

A vote on the deal at council this month requires two-thirds of councillors to approve the sale.