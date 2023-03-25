Community group needs help clearing Winnipeg streets of litter

While the litter-lined lanes might look unpleasant right now, it will only get worse. (source: Mason DePatie, CTV News) While the litter-lined lanes might look unpleasant right now, it will only get worse. (source: Mason DePatie, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island