WINNIPEG -- A local online community group is warning Kilcona residents about contaminated meat and bones that have been left near the pond trail that is making dogs sick.

The Kilcona Park Dog Club posted about a woman's dog that ate some of the meat and is now very sick.

The group is warning others to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior.

CTV News reached out to the City and was told it was made aware of the incident via 311.

It said Parks staff investigated the area and found no evidence of additional suspicious materials.

The City said it is working closely with the Kilcona Dog Park Club and is monitoring the area.

It is reminding everyone who frequents the trail to watch for any unidentified or out of place food sources in the area.