WINNIPEG -- A local online community group is warning North Kildonan residents about contaminated meat and bones that have been left near the pond trail that is making dogs sick.

The Kilcona Park Dog Club posted about a woman's dog that ate some of the meat and is now very sick.

The group is warning others to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior.

Paul Vandall, who walks his dog in the area said he is going to be more vigilant while taking his dog to the park.

"I come here maybe five days a week and we usually do a full walk on the path, but i'm kind of keeping my eyes open a little more now, because they're dogs they like to sniff everything, and everywhere they go now you kind of have to watch and make sure they dont get too far," said Vandall.

CTV News reached out to the City and was told it was made aware of the incident via 311.

It said Parks staff investigated the area and found no evidence of additional suspicious materials.

The City said it is working closely with the Kilcona Dog Park Club and is monitoring the area.

It is reminding everyone who frequents the trail to watch for any unidentified or out of place food sources in the area.