Some community organizations in Winnipeg are coming together in hopes of advocating for people affected by security screening procedures at the Millennium Library.

On Tuesday night, 14 community organizations met to discuss the new measures rolled out in February, which include metal detectors and bag searches.

West End 24 Hour Safe Space for Youth was one of the organizations involved in the consultation, and its co-manager David told CTV News the meeting followed discussions with the grassroots organization “Millennium for All.”

“One of the biggest criticisms was that community consultations didn’t happen when it came to the new security measures and it really changes the whole space,” they said.

David said the organizations hope to advocate for people affected by the new measures and discuss positive alternatives after hearing that the screening process is deterring some library users from continuing to go.

“We’re worried that people we work with may be profiled. They come in needing the resources like washrooms. They carry their lives on their back, their possessions will be searched,” they said.

It’s a thought echoed by Bill Hamelin, who visits the Millennium Library regularly to read newspapers. Hamelin called the new security screening “invasive,” going on to say it created an atmosphere of mistrust and fear.

“I understand security but at some point we’ve got to have freedom and faith and trust,” said Hamelin.

The library is currently gathering information for a verbal report to the city’s protection, community services and parks committee on May 22.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson noted the screening process at the Millennium includes providing bags so people can store prohibited items they cannot take inside, and said the city continues to listen to feedback and review procedures.

Cupe 500 represents library workers in Winnipeg. Its president Gord Delbridge said staff feel safer with the new measures, but went on to say the bigger issue is a need for more support and funding related to addictions and mental throughout Winnipeg.

“We all need everyone to have access to public facilities, at on the same note people need to be safe,” Delbridge said.