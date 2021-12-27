Community health services impacted by snow storm

Winnipeggers who rely on community health services, such as home care services, by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) could be impacted by all the snow over the next two days.

The WRHA said weather-related service delays or cancellations are possible depending on how the snow affects transportation.

"Every effort will be made to maintain existing schedules. However, some weather-related delays or cancellations may be inevitable," the WRHA said in a release.

For those clients who will be affected, the WRHA said the clients will be called and the service may be delayed, rescheduled or cancelled.

If people want to cancel their appointments, they can contact their coordinator or nurse or called the after hours line at 204-788-8331.

The WRHA said it expects services will resume once the storm clears.