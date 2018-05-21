Some living in the rural municipality of Grahamdale are on evacuation standby, after a wildfire prompted a local state of emergency.

The fire is burning roughly 2 hours north of Winnipeg near Ashern, Man. on the east side of Hwy. 6.

As of Monday night, people living between Mulvihill and Ashern were being told to prepare to evacuate.

Officials with the RM delivered notices door-to-door and updates were being posted to the municipality's website and Facebook page.

If a evacuation were to happen, residents are asked to meet and register at the Eriksdale Hall.

Grahamdale's emergency coordinator told CTV News that the RM was reminding people to stay away from the area where the wildfire is burning.

The Lakeshore School Division announced that Alf Cuthbert School, Ashern Central School and Ashern Early Years School would be closed Tuesday because of the fire.