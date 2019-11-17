WINNIPEG -- The community is rallying around the family members of three victims – including a 2-year-old girl - killed in a devastating mobile home fire in rural Manitoba.

Close family members have identified the victims as BobbiJoe Lindsay, Jennifer Mcleod and their daughter Kinza.

The family said they will be greatly missed. A memorial is being held on Monday for the victims.

Just over a week ago, a fire ripped through their home near Plumas, Man. The fire was caused by carless cooking, the fire commissioner's office said.

Four other kids who also lived in the mobile home, were found safe at another location.

The Plumas Lions Club is working with the community to help the four children. The lions club is accepting donations to purchase neccessary items for the children as soon as possible.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to to help the four children replace what was lost in the fire and help fund their education down the road. The goal is to raise $40,000. As of Sunday afternoon, it had raised just over $1,800.

-with files from CTV's Beth Macdonell