

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





A clean neighbourhood was on the minds of Steinbach residents as they showed up in droves to the 13 annual ‘Pick up and Walk’ on Saturday.

For organizers the number of volunteers who showed up was not anticipated, but nonetheless a welcome sight.

“Numbers were up considerably this year, with 400 more volunteers than last year”, said Grace Hiebert, the organizer for the event, and one of the pastors from Southland Church. “We knew that there would be an increase in the number of volunteers, because the numbers go up each year but we were thrilled and surprised by such a significant increase.”

The event was put together by 22 different churches who ended up picking over 10.39 tonnes of garbage off the streets.

They estimate the savings of the clean-up for the city are in the range of $50,000.