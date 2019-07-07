

The community will come together Monday in Transcona for a town hall meeting on crime hosted by City Councillor Shawn Nason.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service, the Citizens on Patrol Program and the Police Board Chair, Councillor Kevin Klein are expected to be on hand for the meeting.

“Having this town hall is one way to reach out to the community so they can have direct contact with the experts, having the Winnipeg Police Service come here and be able to answer direct questions regarding our community is a great and wonderful thing,” said Nason.

Nason says he’s hosting the meeting so people in Transcona can discuss community issues related to crime and safety.

“We’ve heard about some vandalism, we’ve heard about some rifling through vehicles, that seems to be the common theme that we do hear when it’s summer and people are able to move around more freely,” said Nason.

Anyone hoping to attend the meeting is asked to RSVP by phone or email.

The meeting starts at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Park City West Community Club.