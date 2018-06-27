New numbers obtained by CTV News show the number of formal complaints to the Law Enforcement Review Agency have decreased three years in a row.

In 2017, the agency known as LERA says there were 109 formal complaints compared to 122 in 2016 and 139 in 2015.

Last year, LERA said 45 of the complaints related to excessive force and 34 related to being discourteous or uncivil.

LERA provides citizens with an independent investigation and review of complaints.

It focuses on the way municipal police officers throughout the province of Manitoba conduct themselves on duty.