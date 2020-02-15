WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a large fire in one-and-a-half storey home Friday night.

When crews arrived at the house in the 2200 block of Gallagher Avenue, it was fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

WFPS says it launched a defensive attack, using ladders to apply water from above.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots.

According to WFPS, all of the occupants were safely accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

No damage estimates are available at this time, but the home is expected to be a complete loss. One neighbouring house also suffered minor damage.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.