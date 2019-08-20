

CTV News Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s newest project is going to take a little longer to complete.

During a media tour of Canada’s Diversity Gardens project Tuesday, the conservancy said completion is delayed until some point in 2021.

It says a clear plastic roof that will be installed needs to be constructed in the summer months.

Conservancy president and CEO Margaret Redmond said the costs of those delays are unknown.

“We don’t know the cost of the delays at this point. We’ve been advised that the costs of those delays will be carried by who is responsible for the delays,” she said.

The project's cost has ballooned from $50 million in 2012 to almost $98 million.

The tour offered a sneak peek at the garden’s centrepiece “The Leaf.”