CTV Winnipeg





Sofina Foods Inc. is taking one type of Compliments brand chicken nuggets off the shelves due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the recall affects 1.5 kilogram packages of Compliments Chicken Nuggets – Breaded Chicken Cutlets – Uncooked, which feature the product code 2019 JL 18 on the outside of the package, and 1998M on the inside.

This product has been sold across Canada, with the exception of Quebec.

The food inspection agency recommends calling a doctor if someone is sick after eating this product. Food that has been contaminated with salmonella doesn’t necessarily look or smell spoiled, but young children, pregnant women, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems could contract serious or deadly infections. Short-term symptoms of salmonella include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while long-term effects include severe arthritis.

Anyone who has purchased the product should throw it out or bring it back to the store.

This recall was prompted following finding by the CFIA during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.