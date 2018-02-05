An office trailer and seed containers were two of the of several items seized from Samborski Environmental.

"We have no idea where they're taking it, they're seizing it,” said GM Paul Samborski.

The soil supplier and composting company is in a legal battle with the RM of MacDonald. Now, the RM has taken action against the company.

"He does not have a conditional use to be operating a composting facility on those lands,” Brad Erb, Reeve, told CTV News.

The RM says the operation, located west of Brady landfill and south of the Perimeter, is not zoned for composting.

A 2016 court order says Samborksi can't deposit organic garbage and other waste on the property, pending the outcome of a trial. The RM says the company has not complied with that order, so it obtained a warrant to enter the property and take everything.

"It's not a pleasant experience. We've been patient with this process; we are just trying to ensure that the municipal zoning bylaw is respected,” said Erb.

General manager Paul Samborksi accuses the RM of disobeying the court order.

Samborski says the ruling clearly says the status quo should be maintained until a trial takes place. He also believes the company has the proper license and zoning to operate.

"They say they have the legal grounds to do this, our lawyer’s not in town, they conveniently do this — they're in effect trying to put us out of business," said Samborski.

The company is no stranger to controversy.

In February 2015 the province raided Samborksi Environmental's operation next to Whyte Ridge, after conservation officials said the company failed to abide by a different court order to remove composting materials.

Samborski says that case has nothing to do with this seizure.

He estimates the value of equipment taken this time around is up to $750,000. Right now, he's worried about more than just his business.

“We're a small business, we employ 12 people and this is how we're treated,” said Samborski.

RCMP officers were on the scene to keep the peace while the warrant was executed.