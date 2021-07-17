WINNIPEG -- When the Winnipeg Blue Bombers open their season on Aug. 5 at home to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team will have a full-capacity crowd behind them.

As part of the new health orders that came into effect on Saturday, the province announced that IG Field could have a crowd of fully vaccinated Manitobans.

Children 11 and under, who are unvaccinated, can also attend the game as long as they attend with a fully vaccinated adult.

This is leading to some concerns about the potential transmission of COVID-19 at games.

Bombers fan Rick McIvor said he isn't ready to watch games in person quite yet.

"Kids are carriers too. That's the fourth wave. That's going to hit the kids and then what are we going to do? Everybody's going to panic," said McIvor.

Wade Miller, the president and CEO of the Bombers, said fans and staff will be doing their part to ensure the safety of everyone.

"All of our staff will either be showing their QR code, or go through rapid testing the day of the event, and wear a mask at all times and daily COVID screening," said Miller.

For fans to attend, they will need to provide their vaccine passport along with a second form of ID.

When the health orders were first announced, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said masks won't be mandatory at the games for fans but, if people can't physically distance properly, he recommends they wear one.

Brian Shawver and his son Simon have tickets to attend a game when the Calgary Stampeders are in town. Brian said he has received both shots and is ready to be at a game in person.

"I think if you're double vaccinated you can feel pretty safe from what I understand about the science," said Brian.

"I didn't need an incentive to get vaccinated, but if I did need one, then being able to go to a game again would be a pretty good one."

The Bombers Grey Cup title defence will start in less than three weeks.