'Concerning statistic': WPS release stats from drug-impaired driving enforcement project

Data from the first day of a drug-impaired driving enforcement project in Winnipeg shows about one in four drivers stopped were in contravention of various laws, including driving under the influence of cannabis.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says the project, which is in partnership with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), launched Tuesday.

The first day resulted in 35 traffic stops, 11 oral fluid tests with four testing positive for cannabis, and five Provincial Offences Act notices issued for unlawful storage of cannabis.

Police say early statistics show there are nine violations per 35 police interactions, or about one in four drivers who were in contravention of various laws.

“This is a concerning statistic which compromises safety for all users of our roadways and has the potential to lead to tragic outcomes. We have taken notice and are taking action,” the service said in a news release.

The project was launched in response to the 2018 legalization in cannabis, which WPS said heightened the need for officers to be on the lookout for drivers under the influence.

The enforcement project is focused on detecting and processing drivers under the influence of cannabis and other drugs throughout the city.

"Enforcement is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to making our roads safer," said Insp.Marc Philippot of the WPS’s central traffic division.

"Keeping our roadways safe starts with us choosing to always plan for a safe ride home. Please do your part."

