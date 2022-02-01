Condo residents displaced by massive fire at neighbouring construction site still waiting to return home
There’s no official word yet on exactly when residents displaced by a massive fire in East Kildonan Monday afternoon can return home.
The fire destroyed a condo complex that was under construction, damaged two neighbouring condo buildings and some nearby homes.
While no injuries were reported, the fire has taken a heavy toll on people who live in the area.
“It was the most ferocious fire I have ever seen, never mind been close to,” said Bonnie Papadopoulos, an area resident who watched in horror as flames engulfed the building. “It was a four-storey wall of flame.”
Firefighters responded at around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The flames quickly tore through the partially constructed condo complex and spread to two neighbouring condo buildings, according to officials, prompting evacuations.
“Buildings under construction are almost like lumber yards,” said Scott Wilkinson, assistant chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), on Monday. “They go up very, very quickly. There’s no extinguishment options.”
The two neighbouring condo buildings suffered extensive fire, water and smoke damage and a parking garage belonging to the complex was completely destroyed, according to the WFPS.
All that remains are the charred shells of the cars parked inside of it.
Some evacuees forced from the surrounding condo buildings returned to the area Tuesday to survey the damage. One woman, who didn’t want to appear on camera, said all she has are the clothes on her back because she was at work when the fire occurred and she hasn’t been able to get back inside the building.
According to the WFPS, the City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team was sent to the area to help residents find temporary accommodations. At the time, residents from one of the evacuated suites needed assistance. All others left on their own and are staying with friends or family.
According to Brydges Property Management, there are 54 units in the two neighbouring condo buildings which the WFPS said residents won’t be able to reoccupy until electricity and utilities have been reconnected and the required cleanup and repairs have been completed.
Some residents are being allowed in to retrieve essential belongings because units have been deemed structurally safe. But officials said there are some suites that suffered such extensive damage residents won’t be allowed to enter them.
Even the windows and siding on homes across the street from the construction site were damaged.
Kathy Cox, who lives across the street, said the flames were so intense she could feel the heat in her place.
“I just couldn’t believe how fast it spread,” Cox said. “Felt it inside, looking out the window, felt the heat and then just all of a sudden the windows started cracking.”
According to a worker back at the scene Tuesday, construction was ongoing at the site when the fire started.
In a phone call with CTV News Winnipeg, the president of Pretium Projects, the builder of the condo complex under construction, declined comment.
Fire officials said displaced residents who want to get into their suites should contact their property management company.
Residents who had vehicles destroyed should connect with Manitoba Public Insurance.
