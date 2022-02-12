Condo residents evacuated after carbon monoxide leak
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a carbon monoxide alarm in a five-storey condo in the 100 block of Tuxedo Avenue Friday afternoon.
When crews arrived on scene, they used handheld carbon monoxide detectors and confirmed the presence of the deadly gas in portions of the building. They immediately began to evacuate residents from the impacted suites.
“In total, 35 individuals were evacuated, while 80 residents were able to shelter-in-place in their suites. Crews continually monitored carbon monoxide levels to ensure the safety of those who remained in the building,” said WFPS in a release.
Evacuated residents sheltered on Winnipeg Transit buses that were deployed to the scene. Paramedics assessed one individual but they did not require transport to hospital.
“WFPS crews together with Manitoba Hydro crews, investigated the cause of the incident. The source of the carbon monoxide was determined to be a gas-powered pressure washer. The building’s HVAC system was not working as intended, allowing the gas to accumulate,” said the release.
Every year, WFPS says they respond to hundreds of emergency incidents involving carbon monoxide. In light of this incident, WFPS is once again reminding residents to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide and to purchase a carbon monoxide alarm for their home if they don’t already own one.
Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that is a by-product of the combustion process, and dangerous accumulations can result from a faulty appliance, clogged chimney, inadequate venting, or a buildup of engine exhaust.
Severe carbon monoxide poisoning is usually the result of prolonged exposure to highly elevated levels of carbon monoxide, and can lead to unconsciousness and even death.
The symptoms of minor carbon monoxide poisoning can mimic those of common flu such as headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, mental confusion, weakness, vision or hearing impairment and shortness of breath.
For more information on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, visit the city's website.
