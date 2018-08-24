

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The total number of Manitobans infected with the West Nile virus has risen to seven across the province according to Manitoba Health.

Interlake-Eastern region has three new cases, with two in the Prairie Mountain Region and one in the Winnipeg area. The first case was confirmed in Santé Sud.

So far, only two of the cases have required patients to be hospitalized for symptoms related to the virus.

The province is warning residents that mosquito season has not quite come to end as the warm and dry conditions are ideal for Culex tarsalis, carriers of West Nile. They typically feed during the night time and their bites are hard to notice.

During September they are predicted to attack at earlier times as the days become shorter.

While mosquito numbers are quite low across the board in the province, the Culex tarsalis is quite prominent across Southern Manitoba. A single bite by a Culex tarsalis can expose a person to West Nile virus.

Manitoba Health said the risk for humans to be exposed is high, and will remain that way for the next few weeks.

To reduce risk of bites and potential exposure:

reducing the amount of time spent outdoors during peak mosquito hours (between dusk and dawn);

using appropriate mosquito repellent;

wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing; and

maintaining door and window screens so they fit tightly and are free of holes.

clean eaves troughs and regularly empty bird baths and other items that might collect water;

ensure rain barrels are covered with mosquito screening or are tightly sealed around the downspout;

clear yards of old tires or other items that collect water; and

improve landscaping to prevent standing water around the home.

More information can be found at Information on any additional human cases, including health region of residence, will be posted at www.gov.mb.ca/health/wnv as it becomes available.