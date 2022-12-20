Connor a top gun as Jets sink Senators 5-1

Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Tuesday.

Connor and defenceman Josh Morrissey, who had a goal and assist, both extended their point streaks to 10 games. Morrissey also reached a career-high for points with 38.

Kevin Stenlund and Sam Gagner had the other goals for the injury-riddled Jets (21-10-1), who are 3-3-0 in their past six games.

David Rittich made 35 saves for Winnipeg. It was the first time this season the netminder has started consecutive games. Connor Hellebuyck was missing because of a non-COVID illness.

Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal for the Senators (14-16-2), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games.

Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots for Ottawa.