Connor extends streak, Winnipeg Jets hand Vancouver Canucks lopsided loss

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops Vancouver Canucks' Jack Studnicka (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops Vancouver Canucks' Jack Studnicka (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine leader calls for global peace summit in video message

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for a global peace summit in video issued by his office. (Source: Ukraine’s Presidential Press Service)

Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions

Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island