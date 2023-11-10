WINNIPEG
Connor's hat trick leads Jets past Predators 6-3

Kyle Connor scored a hat trick and added one assist in leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Connor is now up to five goals in his last two games.

Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon added the others for Winnipeg (7-4-2), which extended its winning streak to three games.

Mark Scheifele picked up three assists and Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves.

Filip Forsberg, with a pair of goals, and Philip Tomasino replied for Nashville (5-8-0), which dropped its second straight game and fourth in its last five.

Juuse Saros stopped 31-of-36 shots.

