Connor's OT winner leads Jets to 2-1 win over Predators, snap two-game skid
Winnipeg Jets centre Adam Lowry figured that teammate Kyle Connor would bounce back from having his first 10 shots stopped.
Connor scored the game-winning goal 3:31 into overtime to lift the Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
"I think, even early on in the year, he was a little snakebit, but he was getting seven, eight chances, real good chances to score," said Lowry, who assisted on the winner. "You had the feeling that eventually, one of those is gonna go in."
"Tonight, even last game, I feel like he had a lot of great looks. ΓÇª Those goal scorers, they do so much to generate those chances, they're bound to go in. It's nice to see him get rewarded. He's been playing fantastic and generating a lot of those chances for us."
Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, who made an impressive 39 saves, got a piece of Connor's shot, but it trickled through.
"Give their goalie a lot of credit because he made a lot of very big and timely saves for them," said Jets coach Rick Bowness. "But he's (Connor) got one of the best releases in the league, so just keep shooting, man."
Dylan DeMelo added the other for Winnipeg (19-9-1), which snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 11-5-0 at home. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots before 13,949 fans at Canada Life Centre.
"Obviously happy to contribute where I can," said DeMelo. "Happy to get that opportunity four-on-four. Gotta get to that net-front, I guess. That's where all the goals are scored."
Filip Forsberg scored the lone goal for Nashville (12-12-4). The Predators dropped their fifth in a row (0-3-2), and have not won since Dec. 2.
"(Saros) gave us the chance to win the hockey game," said Predators centre Mikael Granlund. "We have two really good goalies and they are going to give us the chance to win every night. Obviously, it's disappointing we didn't get the two points for Juice with the way he played tonight.
"At the same time, we got something out of this game, and we've got to live with that."
After going into the first intermission tied at 1-1, neither side got a puck through in the second and third periods.
Midway through the third, Hellebuyck stopped Cody Glass on a partial breakaway on one of 11 shots he faced in the frame.
Winnipeg outshot Nashville 19-8 in the second as both goaltenders came up big on a number of strong scoring chances.
Hellebuyck made a quick stop on an attempted tip-in off a pass from Matt Duchene. Hellebuyck also stopped Cole Smith on a partial breakaway with the Predators on the man advantage.
Saros grabbed a rebound off a point shot from Brenden Dillon out of the air with two Jets on his doorstep during a power play. Saros also stopped a snap shot from Connor from in close.
"He made a lot of good saves tonight," said Nashville coach John Hynes. "It was a battle where we got one point, we've got to find a way to get two."
DeMelo knotted the score 15:24 into the opening period with his first of the season. After falling to the ice, he slid the puck in off a centring pass from Connor.
The Predators opened the scoring 9:04 into the first with their first shot on goal. Forsberg capped off a pretty passing play, beating Hellebuyck from the left faceoff circle.
JETS' INJURY WOES
Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt took a hard hit from Predators forward Tanner Jeannot late in the first period and had to be helped off the ice, and was ruled out of the game. He went to concussion protocol, Jets coach Rick Bowness said.
Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler took a wicked shot from the point by teammate Josh Morrissey midway through the second. Wheeler left the ice on his own in obvious pain and did not return until the third period.
MILESTONES
Predators captain Roman Josi had scored 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in his last 20 games heading into Thursday's game. With 565 points, he still needs one more to tie David Legwand for the most points in franchise history (566) and two points to pass him. Josi also played his 787 career-NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, the most ever by a Swiss-born player.
UP NEXT
Jets: Will play the first of a two-game road trip in Vancouver against the Canucks on Saturday.
Predators: Will play against the Avalanche in Colorado on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
Regina
-
Mill rate and utilities still to be discussed as city budget talks enter day 3
The City of Regina will enter day three of budget deliberations on Friday with the mill rate and utilities still to be debated.
-
City's homeless have opinions on how to end crisis but say their voices go unheard
Although more than 70 delegates spoke to Regina’s City Council on Wednesday with most addressing homelessness, many of those without a place to live did not appear at city hall.
-
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police finding alternative ways to deal with illicit drug charges for minor offenders
Finding alternative ways to deal with illicit drug charges was on the agenda for the Saskatoon Police Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday afternoon.
-
Flyers in Fairhaven are 'fanning the flames' against the homeless shelter, residents say
A flyer being distributed in Saskatoon's Fairhaven neighbourhood about a newly located homeless shelter is drawing plenty of criticism and praise in the community.
-
Saskatoon nightclub manslaughter case pushed into new year
The case of a 22-year-old woman charged with the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub has been pushed into the new year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury restaurant offers customers chance to eat in heated igloos
Northerners will still be able to enjoy patio season as the temperatures drop as a Sudbury restaurant adds heated igloos for customers to dine in.
-
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
-
Ontario woman loses $2,000 deposit when she decides not to buy a car
An Ontario woman says she lost a $2,000 deposit after she bought a used car and then changed her mind.
Edmonton
-
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
-
Firefighters on scene at southside home
Edmonton firefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy cold spell starts this weekend
Here's comes the arctic invasion.
Toronto
-
It's officially a buyer's market in Toronto, RBC says
It is officially a buyer’s market in many parts of the GTA as the ratio of sales to new listings continues to slide amid an ongoing housing correction, a new report from a major Canadian bank says.
-
Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting
A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, according to Toronto paramedics.
-
Ontario man among four people accused of raising funds to support Islamic State terror group
An Ontario man is one of the four people charged in the U.S. for allegedly raising funds to support the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
'Really hard to manage,' Airdrie physician, clinic owner says top-up for business costs doesn't go far enough
Some Alberta physicians say the top-up from the province targeting the costs of running a clinic is not enough to tackle inflation, or to help the ongoing shortage of family doctors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast hits a cold snap Saturday
Mild Friday, turning to wintry overnight.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 15 to 25 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
-
Trudeau cancels Friday meeting in Montreal with Legault
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be coming to Montreal, where he was scheduled to take part in what was expected to be a difficult meeting with his Quebec counterpart, François Legault.
-
Montrealers walk Ukrainian girl's route with message about road safety
On Friday morning, parents, children and other community members in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood walked the same route that seven-year-old Maria Legenkovska took on Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle and died.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
-
School closures and bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations and school closures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, Dec. 16. A snowfall warning has been issued, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
Halifax police investigating after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a Dartmouth, N.S., hospital Thursday evening.
-
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a minivan at Kitchener roundabout
Police say a man who was struck by a minivan at a Kitchener roundabout on Wednesday has died.
-
Regional police to update 2015 Gavin Daley homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police are expected to provide an update on a homicide that happened seven years ago.
-
Family of Waterloo crash victim calling for more safety measures
The family of a man who was hit by a car while walking through a Waterloo roundabout is calling for more pedestrian safety measures.
Vancouver
-
More snow, frigid temperatures forecast for Metro Vancouver. Is the region ready?
A snow event two weeks ago crippled Metro Vancouver’s roads, bridges and highways, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.
-
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
-
Sunshine Coast homicide victim identified as owner of burning vehicle, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a homicide that happened on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast in early fall.
Vancouver Island
-
Escaped inmate sentenced to life for 'cold-blooded' murder of Metchosin man
Friends and relatives of murder victim Martin Payne say they are haunted by the actions of “two selfish, reckless” people who chose their victim because his home was near the prison where the men escaped.
-
Canadian navy lieutenant fined, reprimanded for vaping aboard ship
A navy lieutenant has been reprimanded and fined $750 for using an e-cigarette aboard a Royal Canadian Navy frigate.
-
Toy drive brings much-needed cheer to Saanich Peninsula families
The Sidney Lions Club is wrapping up its two-week toy drive that began Dec. 1, but still needs help reaching one of its targets.