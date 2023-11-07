Connor scores twice as road Jets beat Blues 5-2

Kyle Connor scored twice, and Mark Scheifele added a goal and an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Neil Pionk and Cole Perfetti also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves as the Jets (6-4-2) won their second consecutive game after dropping three in a row.

Winnipeg is 10-1-1 in its last 12 against St. Louis.

Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues (5-5-1), and Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 36 shots.

Perfetti scored his second goal of the season into an empty net with 2:28 remaining after Schenn got his second this season 8:08 into the third period.

Connor scored his second goal of the game and team-leading eighth of the season on a feed from Scheifele as Binnington scrambled back into the crease after trying to play the puck behind the net. That expanded Winnipeg's lead to 4-1.

Connor scored his first of the game on a shot that deflected off the blade of Nick Leddy's stick 4:34 into the second period to give the Jets a 3-1 lead.

Thomas fired a shot through traffic past Hellebuyck to cut St. Louis' deficit in half 40 seconds after Pionk put Winnipeg up 2-0 with his first goal of the season with 3:45 remaining in the first period.

Scheifele one-timed a pass from Alex Iafallo for his fifth goal of the season on a power play to put Winnipeg on top 8:44 into the game.

St. Louis failed to convert on its only power play, dropping to an NHL-worst 1-for-28 (3.6 per cent) with the man advantage this season.