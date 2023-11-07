WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Connor scores twice as road Jets beat Blues 5-2

Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton, top, goes flying past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton, top, goes flying past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kyle Connor scored twice, and Mark Scheifele added a goal and an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Neil Pionk and Cole Perfetti also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves as the Jets (6-4-2) won their second consecutive game after dropping three in a row.

Winnipeg is 10-1-1 in its last 12 against St. Louis.

Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues (5-5-1), and Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 36 shots.

Perfetti scored his second goal of the season into an empty net with 2:28 remaining after Schenn got his second this season 8:08 into the third period.

Connor scored his second goal of the game and team-leading eighth of the season on a feed from Scheifele as Binnington scrambled back into the crease after trying to play the puck behind the net. That expanded Winnipeg's lead to 4-1.

Connor scored his first of the game on a shot that deflected off the blade of Nick Leddy's stick 4:34 into the second period to give the Jets a 3-1 lead.

Thomas fired a shot through traffic past Hellebuyck to cut St. Louis' deficit in half 40 seconds after Pionk put Winnipeg up 2-0 with his first goal of the season with 3:45 remaining in the first period.

Scheifele one-timed a pass from Alex Iafallo for his fifth goal of the season on a power play to put Winnipeg on top 8:44 into the game.

St. Louis failed to convert on its only power play, dropping to an NHL-worst 1-for-28 (3.6 per cent) with the man advantage this season.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

opinion

opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News