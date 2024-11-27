'Consequences can be tragic': Winnipeggers told to avoid freezing waterways

It may have taken a little longer, but the winter weather has arrived, and now the city is reminding people to avoid the ice that has started to form.

"As bodies of water start to freeze over, they tend to attract more and more interest. The reality is, at this time of year, the ice is thin, the water is ice cold, and if you fall through, the risk of hypothermia and possible death is very real," said Patrol Sgt. Stephane Fontaine with the Winnipeg Police Services River Patrol Unit.

Fontaine said he has seen firsthand how quickly an unassuming incident can turn into tragedy. His advice is to avoid the ice and surrounding area, and for those who are wanting to take in the river trail, they should stay off until officials have said it is safe to be on it.

"It only takes a moment for a dangerous situation to develop, and the consequences can be tragic."

Fontaine and the city said now is the perfect time for parents to start talking to their kids and telling them about the potential dangers.

"What might seem like an adventure to them can quickly become a life-threatening situation."

Dog owners are also being reminded to keep their dogs on a leash around the ice so they don’t accidentally wander into a dangerous situation.

If someone witnesses someone else fall through the ice, they are told to call 911 immediately.

"Do your best to keep track of their location. Do not go onto the ice yourself. Wait for a trained first responder to arrive. The last thing we need is another victim in these cold temperatures. Every second counts. The best way to help is to ensure that emergency crews attending have accurate information."

The city said on average, emergency crews respond to 150 water and ice calls every year.