'Consequences can be tragic': Winnipeggers told to avoid freezing waterways
It may have taken a little longer, but the winter weather has arrived, and now the city is reminding people to avoid the ice that has started to form.
"As bodies of water start to freeze over, they tend to attract more and more interest. The reality is, at this time of year, the ice is thin, the water is ice cold, and if you fall through, the risk of hypothermia and possible death is very real," said Patrol Sgt. Stephane Fontaine with the Winnipeg Police Services River Patrol Unit.
Fontaine said he has seen firsthand how quickly an unassuming incident can turn into tragedy. His advice is to avoid the ice and surrounding area, and for those who are wanting to take in the river trail, they should stay off until officials have said it is safe to be on it.
"It only takes a moment for a dangerous situation to develop, and the consequences can be tragic."
Fontaine and the city said now is the perfect time for parents to start talking to their kids and telling them about the potential dangers.
"What might seem like an adventure to them can quickly become a life-threatening situation."
Dog owners are also being reminded to keep their dogs on a leash around the ice so they don’t accidentally wander into a dangerous situation.
If someone witnesses someone else fall through the ice, they are told to call 911 immediately.
"Do your best to keep track of their location. Do not go onto the ice yourself. Wait for a trained first responder to arrive. The last thing we need is another victim in these cold temperatures. Every second counts. The best way to help is to ensure that emergency crews attending have accurate information."
The city said on average, emergency crews respond to 150 water and ice calls every year.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Northern lights may be visible in some U.S. states and Canadian provinces this week
The northern lights could be visible for residents in northern and upper Midwest states in the U.S. as early as Thursday, including some Canadian provinces.
Two Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California
Two men who travelled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Regina
-
Jury hears defence's closing arguments in sexual assault case against Regina chiropractor
The defense presented their closing arguments to a jury in the case of a Regina-based chiropractor charged of sexual assault Wednesday afternoon.
-
'I love the atmosphere': Sole Sask. barrel racer ready to represent province at Agribition Rodeo
Karli Cowie, 24, is a professional barrel racer from the small community of Mankota, Sask., and is the only competitor from the province who will compete this week at Agribition’s Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo.
-
'The premier owes my children an apology': MLA Jared Clarke criticizes Sask. Party's stance on transgender youth
NDP MLA Jared Clarke took his opportunity to put Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on blast Tuesday – criticizing the party's campaign promise of a change room policy while explaining the effect it had on his own children.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves $1.2M winter warming centre plan
Saskatoon’s new city council has approved the latest cold weather strategy, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
-
'Just pay it forward': Saskatoon students help neighbours clearing snow
Students from a Saskatoon core neighbourhood school are stepping up to help people in their neighbourhood by clearing snow, but shovels of snow aren’t the only thing being filled up.
-
Sask. woman charged with manslaughter after fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation.
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Industry not consulted on Alberta's plan to challenge federal emissions cap
The Alberta government did not consult with the oil and gas sector before announcing a sweeping set of plans it says it could use to challenge the proposed federal greenhouse gas emissions cap, industry sources say.
-
Edmonton-based armed forces tank regiment leads battle group on mission to Latvia
Edmonton soldiers are making up almost 10 per cent of the Canadian operation leaving Wednesday for Latvia on a six-month mission in central and eastern Europe.
Calgary
-
Woman sexually assaulted in downtown Calgary, warrants issued for man accused
Calgary police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman downtown earlier this month.
-
Concerns raised over continual changes to Alberta's trapping and hunting rules
Wildlife conservation groups are raising the alarm over the Alberta government's decision to lift trapping and harvesting limits on wolverines.
-
$1M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Alberta
A pair of Albertans won big in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton.
Toronto
-
-
Police identify suspect who allegedly shot at vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who remains wanted for allegedly shooting at passing vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
-
One person seriously injured in Regent Park shooting: paramedics
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police in Orléans attack
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a 33-year-old man involved in allegedly assaulting five people before being shot by police in a parking lot near Place D'Orléans Shopping Mall earlier this month.
-
OCDSB trustees vote to sanction fellow trustee after antisemitism complaint
Trustees at Ottawa's largest school board have voted to censure a fellow trustee for antisemitic comments made during the debate over attending the Capital Pride Parade.
-
'It's a heavy hit': Canadian travellers cope with weak Canadian dollar
Despite rebounding on Wednesday, the Canadian dollar continues to face pressure after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports.
Montreal
-
Montreal will revamp Sainte-Catherine, including pedestrian zones
Some merchants are not excited about the City of Montreal's redevelopment plans for Sainte-Catherine Street West.
-
Experts sound alarm about new far-right nationalist group in Quebec
Experts are sounding the alarm about a new far-right nationalist group that has formed in Quebec.
-
Atlantic
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Tariff concerns focus of meeting between premiers and Prime Minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet virtually with the nation’s premiers Wednesday night to discuss President-Elect Donald Trump’s intent to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada when he takes office if border issues are not addressed.
-
N.S. Liberal Leader loses seat to PC candidate, trails just 14 votes
It appears Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has lost his seat to Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton – by just 14 votes.
Vancouver
-
Crew working on Jodi Henrickson documentary notifies B.C. police of possible evidence
Homicide investigators visited Bowen Island over the weekend after B.C. filmmakers working on a documentary about the 2009 disappearance of Jodi Henrickson turned up potential evidence in the cold case.
-
UGM's Christmas hampers sparing many families from 'very dim' holiday, recipient says
For those struggling financially, it’s often what you don’t have that can come into focus during the holidays.
-
B.C. real estate agent who allowed client to conduct viewing unaccompanied agrees to $10K fine
A real estate agent who allowed a client to conduct their own private viewing of a Maple Ridge, B.C., home without a licensed professional present has agreed to a $10,000 fine for the misconduct.
Vancouver Island
-
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
A 25-per-cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries, British Columbia Premier David Eby said Wednesday ahead of a meeting with fellow premiers and the prime minister.
-
Ongoing vandalism to Vancouver Island Red Dress project
A Red Dress memorial project, raising awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit individuals, has been the target of ongoing vandalism in Campbell River, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Suspect ignited propane cannister explosion at ex-partner's residence in Kapuskasing, Ont.
A 30-year-old who was on probation has been charged with arson and causing an explosion in a case of intimate partner violence in Kapuskasing on Tuesday.
-
Barrie
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
Twenty students were on a school bus that slid off the road into a ditch Wednesday morning.
-
Armed home invasion under investigation, 3 suspects at large
South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion in Bradford West Gwillimbury involving three suspects.
-
Winter weather advisory kicks off the season
Environment Canada has issued its first weather advisory of the season for our region.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of PSW positions eliminated at Guelph General Hospital
Guelph General Hospital will be eliminating around 39 personal support worker (PSW) positions over the next five months.
-
-
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
London
-
'Woke up to him being there naked': Sarnia resident recounts neighbour’s ordeal
Sarnia police have released surveillance video of a man identified as a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation.
-
Lambton County could land a new Ontario hydro plant, possibly nuclear-powered
Lambton County is on a list of future sites for power plants in Ontario, including the possibility of a large nuclear facility.
-
'Trojan Horse tour' makes stop in Durham to shed light on ER closures
A sign of contempt for the government’s healthcare decisions arrived in Durham Wednesday. A community that’s lost all its inpatient hospital beds and overnight ER hours, all within the past several months.