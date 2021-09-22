Conservative Marty Morantz snags re-election by 24 votes

WINNIPEG -

After a tight race, CTV News' Decision Desk is declaring Marty Morantz of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

Nearly two days since polls closed in Canada, CTV News Decision Desk has declared Conservative Incumbent Marty Morantz has been re-elected with just 24 votes over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson.

This is a developing story. More to come.