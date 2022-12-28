Consistently behind in opinion polls, Manitoba Tories are to face voters in 2023

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's housing market correction to extend into 2023, experts say

Following a series of interest rate hikes throughout 2022, it remains to be seen whether the Bank of Canada will continue to increase its key interest rate next year. So, what will this mean for home prices in 2023? CTVNews.ca spoke with several experts about what Canada's housing market landscape could look like next year.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island