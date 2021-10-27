Construction complete on Trans-Canada Highway bridge over Assiniboine River

WINNIPEG -

Construction is now complete on the replacement bridge for the Trans-Canada Highway over the Assiniboine River, east of Portage la Prairie, Man.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday morning, saying the new bridge has been built in a way to better facilitate traffic during high water events, and help with increased eastbound traffic flows on Provincial Trunk Highway 1 (PTH 1).

“As part of our government’s commitment to invest in strategic infrastructure, replacement of the PTH 1 bridge over the Assiniboine River ensures this important route can remain open, even during high water events,” Schuler said.

“The new bridge has been built to a higher design elevation and to national standards to better serve the community and road users that transport goods across North America.”

This construction is part of the Manitoba government’s commitment to invest $1.5 billion over three years in highway infrastructure. The province has allocated $786.5 million to infrastructure projects for roads, highways, bridges and flood protection in 2021-22.

Schuler added that the province is committed to projects that will make Manitoba’s roads safer, and support local industries and communities with opportunities for economic recovery.

The previous bridge was built in 1966 and had surpassed its service life expectancy.